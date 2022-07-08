Kazakh media: an Estonian company exports grain from occupied Ukraine

The property of entrepreneur Sergei Puhno is behind Lake Saadjärv by Lake Soitsjärv. Photo: Postimees

The owner of Mangelbert is Sergey Pukhno. Little is known about him. Eesti Ekspress wrote a few years ago that Pukhno, who was born in Tartu, but now runs a business in St. Petersburg, is building a copy of Kadriorg palace near Saadjärv in Tartu county. Locals call him the grain king of St. Petersburg.

Postimees called and mailed to the addresses provided on the website of Mangelbert, but no one answers. Therefore, it remains unknown what the Estonian company has to say about the Ukrainian grain business on the Black Sea. In the same way, the Estonian State Prosecutor's Office remained tight-lipped; according to them the information is so scarce that they cannot comment anything yet.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is more eloquent: «Russia brazenly uses the destruction, theft and blocking of Ukrainian grain as a weapon in its brutal war against Ukraine. As a result, threats to global food security have increased. Estonia has condemned such actions of Russia and does not consider it right that Estonian companies contribute to such actions and thereby support Russia's illegal and inhumane war against Ukraine.» On the other hand it is probably not a violation of sanctions against Russia, the ministry added.