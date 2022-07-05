The supply problem of the Ukrainian forces is becoming ever more serious

The situation is much the same everywhere. All units fighting in Ukraine have a long list of equipment they are badly short of or lack altogether. Frontline operations use up a lot of equipment but replacing it is becoming increasingly difficult. And it will become colder in three months which means that they will need a different kind of equipment.

Foreign aid is becoming increasingly important

There are hundreds of aid organizations in Ukraine which support military personnel, but it is already apparent that their capabilities are limited both financially as well as to their ability to obtain equipment from outside Ukraine. And the longer the war lasts, the less they can help.

With every passing month, the role played by international volunteers in the war in Ukraine is increasing. One such successful aid organization was created by Harri, a 35-year-old Estonian in Kyiv. (For security reasons he does not want to publish his full name; his name is known to Postimees.)