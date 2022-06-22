«Health visa» opens the Russians a window to the West

Visa from a medical spa

“I would not say that Russian tourists are essential, especially now that we are entering the high-demand season,” Maidla told Postimees. “Most Russian citizens have a Schengen visa and this allows them visiting Estonia as well as other countries. The Russian state has imposed additional restrictions on those crossing the border by land – it is allowed only for those who have some definite purpose, for example work, treatment or studies. These restrictions have not been established by the Estonian state. The Association of Hotels and Restaurants is aware that Estonia is often used as a transit country by Russian citizens – they move on from here – but there are also those who come here to spend their holidays.”