«Health visa» opens the Russians a window to the West

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (RE), currently acting Minister of the Interior, told Postimees that four so-called health visas have been issued to Russian citizens from March 10 until June 17; these are C- or short-term visas. In order to apply for a visa on medical grounds one has to submit documents confirming the possibility and necessity of providing treatment in Estonia. “At the same time, 1647 Schengen visas were issued for family reasons,” Laanet added.
“We have set out to isolate Russia both diplomatically and economically,” Laanet said. “There is no decision yet as to whether a next move would be further restriction of the entry of Russian citizens in Estonia, even if they have previously been issued with a valid visa, but it is worth discussing.”
It is not possible to tell the number of valid Schengen visas
A Schengen visa can be issued for single, double or multiple entry and is valid for a maximum of five years. The visa application can be submitted no more than six months before the beginning of the intended visit. It is therefore not possible to determine the number of visas currently in force.
In the period of January 1, 2022–June 20, 2022, the Estonian foreign representations have issued 9,364 Schengen visas to Russian citizens. In addition, other Schengen member states issue Schengen visas to Russian citizens.
As of yesterday, people with Russian citizenship have valid residence permits as follows:
• long-term residents permits – 76,732
• temporary residence permits – 10,008.
Source: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior