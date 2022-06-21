Remote learning lowered the marks at graduation examination

This year, the youths had to work harder to be on an equal footing with the graduates of the previous classes. “The young people were hit by the closure of schools in both the tenth and eleventh grades. We realized early on that vaccination keeps the schools open, and we agreed that everyone who can be injected should do it for the common goal. We were saved by the fact that thanks to the high vaccination rate, the school almost did not need to use remote learning in the autumn or spring,” said Saar.

“After the end of remote learning last year, we saw that bringing the youths back to school was a serious challenge for the teachers. They quickly adopted the habit of going to the computer straight from the bed every morning and believed that this would be enough,” Saar recalled.