Remote learning lowered the marks at graduation examination

In the upper secondary school in Annelinn, Tartu, all lessons took place according to the timetable, but that was not enough for good results. Four of the 260 graduates failed to pass the exams in the Kristjan Jaak Peterson Upper Secondary School this spring. “Being in the same room [with the pupil], the teacher creates a suitable climate and influences the young people with his/her personality, which is not possible in online learning,” said Kaste.
Graduation examinations 2022
• 10,126 pupils took the state examinations this year, 8,227 of them upper secondary school students, 1,452 vocational education institutions’ pupils and 447 have previously completed secondary education.
• There were few graduates who missed the exam.
• The least – 4 percent – dropped out of the Estonian language exam as a second foreign language, 6 percent of those who registered did not attend the mathematics and English language exam.
• 8,664 people passed the mathematics exam and 15 were removed from the exam. Removal means cribbing or other dishonest practices.
• The results of the examination can be challenged before the Board of Appeal of the Ministry of Education and Research until June 28. The final report of this year's examination results will be announced in July.