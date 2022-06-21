Ambassador Lubi: the British nuclear deterrence reaches Estonia

How much larger was that number before Brexit?

I have no idea. It is clear that Covid-19 also took many jobs, for example in the tourism sector. However, I cannot say whether these people found other jobs or returned to Estonia.

In our conversation, we have alternatively used the terms UK and Great Britain. What is the difference – and what is the difference from England?

Formally speaking it is the United Kingdom because the official name of the country is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We generally use the abbreviation UK in writing. Great Britain is the island consisting of Scotland, Wales and England. And as for the British Isles, it includes the smaller islands, such as Jersey.

Very complicated! If you travel between Estonia and England as the ambassador, you probably do not use Ryanair?

I have flown with Ryanair many times, especially now when only two airlines offer direct flights: airBaltic and Ryanair. I hope that there will be more direct flights.

How much can the embassy influence such business decisions?