Ukrainian soldier, 80, wants to strike out against the Russian army

Alexey Kolupov, a second generation officer, commands the OUN Battalion (OUN stands for Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists), which began the war as a volunteer unit, but now belongs to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Your mission for today is to cross the river and find out the location of the Moscals’ mortar battery, which is bombing our position. If possible, destroy it,” the battalion commander gave orders to a group of solders yesterday morning.

Together with a Ukrainian army infantry brigade, they defend a small wooded bridgehead on the left bank of the River Siverski Donets, 10–15 kilometers from the town of Izyum.

Besides the city of Syeverodonetsk, this is the only place on the East Ukrainian front where the Ukrainian forces hold a strongpoint on the left bank of the Siverski Donets. The town of Izyum in turn is an important command center of the Russian forces attacking the two largest Ukrainian-held cities of the Donetsk region – Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

The Ukrainian forces in the section of the front visited by the Postimees reporters suffer from constant Russian artillery fire every day.