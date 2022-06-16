Exercise overshadowed visit of US Brown Berets

“The M28 is a fantastic platform and the Estonian version is actually better than the ones we use back in the USA,” he said. “The Estonian version is multi-purpose, our aircraft are very simple.”

„We were not here to teach how to operate them – the Estonians know how to do it. We were here to teach how to make use of this capability together with special forces and ground units,” he said. For example, they practiced with the Estonian personnel carrying supplies to troops, low-altitude and night operations, certain reconnaissance and observation activities and medical skills.

According to the Brown Berets representative, the main challenge in most places is communication – between the ground and air forces, conventional and special units. “If you operate in a vacuum in some sense, you will certainly encounter problems with your mission – things would not go as smoothly as they should,” he said.

The commander of the Brown Berets praised the professional attitude of the Estonian colleagues, including the careful maintenance of the equipment. “This was really nice to see. We have been to some countries where they do not take that good care for their equipment,” he remarked.