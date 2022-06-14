The Rescue Board has started to designate public shelters

The blue triangle on orange background and the text “shelter” will from now on mark the places where people moving around in the city can hide from sudden threats, be it a tornado, an enemy bomb raid or something else.
The Rescue Board marks places suitable for shelter in other major cities in the similar way. The Board is working closely with local authorities to find them. Only the city or rural municipality governments can find suitable places for shelter, because the Estonian laws do not permit forcing private owners to do so.
“The Rescue Board was tasked by the Ministry of the Interior with determining all possible shelter spaces in Estonia. The government and the Riigikogu have decided to allocate an additional 90 million euros to internal security this year so that the population can live in a safe environment and that Estonia would be protected,” said Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet, acting Minister of the Interior.
According to Kuno Tammearu, Director General of the Rescue Board, the institution plans to designate shelters in four Estonian cities in June – Tallinn, Tartu, Narva and Pärnu – all of which will receive the same markings.
"These places are intended for providing immediate protection to people in public spaces in the event of a sudden danger. These are the first and small steps in the practical work of civil protection, but we have to start somewhere. And these shelters are the first steps towards the possible development of more serious shelters in the future. At the same time, both the Ministry of the Interior and the Rescue Board are also developing danger alerts so that the people can be informed of threats either via SMS or sirens. It will all form an integrated system,” Tammearu said.