The Rescue Board has started to designate public shelters

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said that in order to better protect people, it is necessary to think in advance. “We already had to decide that the Tallinn Hospital should have two underground floors, but again this is only one step. In fact, we should think about an overall strategy. Should we have prepared not only provisional shelters but also bomb-proof ones? I think we should. We can never tell what kind of crisis might come because crises always come unexpectedly. But now we have been taught a lesson and we must learn from it and think about the future,” said Kõlvart.

The doors leading underground at Freedom Square will be closed from 10 p.m. according to the current procedure. A system is being set up so that the owner of the facility would be alerted in case of threats when people might need shelter and an advance agreement determines who and how will open the doors.

“We have to think about the logistics of how people get here, how they have to behave here, etc. – it all needs preparation and there are many such questions. Now we have taken the first step,” Kõlvart said.

Former Soviet-era shelters near the Fat Margaret tower have also been chosen as places to take cover in central Tallinn. One of them used to house a bar called Bunker, but it is now empty. The other was used as a gun shop but now houses a non-profit organization which organizes book club activities and other cultural events.

These are underground structures built specifically as air raid shelters in the Soviet period with one of them having almost completely preserved ventilation system and other fittings of a typical bomb shelter.