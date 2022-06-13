The Environmental Board about the leaking wreck of the Estonia: any possible hazard must be constantly monitored

The Finnish press relayed on Sunday the Finnish Border Guard report that the wreck of MS Estonia has begun to leak oil. Smaller leaks from the wreck have been observed before but this time it is clearly larger.

The Western Finland Coast Guard believes that it is light fuel oil, the Finnish national broadcasting corporation YLE announced. Samples of the leaking oil have been taken to verify the matter.

If the leak should continue, antipollution measures will be taken, but light fuel oil is not easy to remove because it evaporates quickly and mixes with seawater, the Border Guard Board told the Iltalehti daily.

Rainer Vakra, Director General of the Environmental Board, said that they had heard hints about small fuel leakages during the investigation of the wreck of MS Estonia. The wreck itself is in international waters and the events there are under the control of the Finnish authorities.

“Fortunately, light oil products are usually not that dangerous. They dissolve more easily. However, it is important to constantly monitor every possible hazard. The potential risk of pollution of distant coasts, including the Estonian coast, is low,” Vakra said.