The parties are hoping for an agreement without extraordinary elections

Isamaa Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder told Postimees that he considers the extraordinary elections unlikely. “The president cannot announce early elections by himself. The constitution stipulates the conditions for that and these conditions can be created by the political parties rather than the president,” he said, adding that the Reform Party is the only one which could wish for the extraordinary elections.

According to Seeder, the Reform Party has been deliberately attempting to make the parliament undertake a confidence vote in Kallas and the president would be entitled to announce extraordinary elections. “But the politicians are mature enough to see through this plan and not to go along with it. This is the reason why there will be vote of no confidence in Kallas,” Seeder said.

Henn Põlluaas, member of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party, also believes that Kallas is trying to steer the state towards extraordinary elections. “Otherwise she would not invite a vote of no confidence in her,” Põlluaas said, mentioning that declaring the extraordinary elections would be irresponsible and careless in his opinion. “There is no doubt that the Riigikogu can manage the forming of a new government without extraordinary elections,” he said.