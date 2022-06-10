An ambitious idea: glass gable roof for the Pirita monastery

He added that this debate can only be very calm, thoughtful and unhurried. “But I am very much in favor of us being able to approach this issue calmly, step by step. As for the studies, even if the results rule out any roof-building plans, we shall have a clear idea of the state of the monastery walls and what needs to be done to preserve them,” Oja says.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE), who is in charge of Tallinn's heritage protection, added that this subject should be discussed within this sphere first of all, because this plan would conceptually change the essence of the monastery ruins as a monument. “In case of a monument, it is always very important to consider its usability. On the one hand these are ruins and that is very important. But it would also be very good if the ruins of the monastery had some function or an additional meaning,” Lippus said.