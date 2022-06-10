An ambitious idea: glass gable roof for the Pirita monastery

It has been discussed repeatedly over the years and the Pirita district administration has by now decided to allocate money from the city’s supplementary budget for a study of the monastery walls. The new aspect is the architect’s and the conductor’s vision of a gable roof made of glass.
Pirita district administration head Tõnis Liinat (KE) has presented to various national heritage protection boards the plan of a flat and possibly foldable roof, hidden behind the walls. The Heritage Protection Board also recommended which firms would be suitable for carrying out the studies and the best bid from among them was selected.
“The ruins of the monastery have an established, iconic shape. Whichever way you look at them, there are the high gable and lower walls. The solution could involve building a gable roof of the same shape as historically, but as transparent as possible, with a minimal metal support structure,” Kõresaar told the district council.
Rapid development continues
He explained that the technological solutions for glass facades have made significant progress in recent years and that rapid development continues even now. At the same time, all the consequences of building a glass roof must be taken into account.
“The sun definitely shines through the glass, even if you use glass material with high UV protection factor. Another thing that accompanies any glass surface is the acoustic concern. So if you organize classical music concerts there, an internal acoustic solution is needed,” the architects aid.