Self-styled peace activists avoid denouncing Russia

The video of the call for peace was posted on Youtube by Elina Esakova, according to the Kremlin-controlled Russian media publication Baltnews.ee a well-known civic activist and co-organizer of the March of the Immortal Regiment, which should commemorate Russian veterans of the Second World War,.

The video has received more than four hundred comments, mainly in Russian, expressing support for the creation of the movement. Peterson did not disclose the number of members, but said that “there are many more of us than we allow the society to see.”

Accusations against Ukraine

The postman asked Peterson whether, in the opinion of his movement, peace should be achieved in Ukraine within its current borders when Russia has occupied part of Ukraine. He did not answer the essence of the question, but wrote that “what is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy and a warning to our [Estonian] politicians of what could happen if they do not negotiate with their own people in their own country”.