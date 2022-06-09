Self-styled peace activists avoid denouncing Russia

While acknowledging that one-sided information spread in the echo chambers of social media has a great influence on people's behavior, the ISS recommends that the people ignore the activities of provocateurs there and do not allow themselves to be irritated or incited.
Appeals should be reviewed critically
Kersti Luha,
Head of Strategic Communications of the Government Office
It is clear that the social media is used for provocation and as a platform for causing rifts between people, both in Estonia and internationally. Due to the cross-border extent of the social media it carries out the so-called migration of ideas. There are attempts to spread all kinds of initiatives across borders through the social media.
It is important to maintain a critical attitude towards all appeals, including those spread over the social media. One should ask the following questions.
- Who is the source of the information?
- What is the goal of the person sharing the information, what does he want to achieve? If you started to read or listen it, do not go along with your first emotions.
- Does anyone else confirm the shared information and is the sharer reliable?
- When has the information been published?
Having checked the above items, think whether it is necessary to share the message: the algorithms have been designed to further amplify emotional responses.
In conclusion, the social media is not evil a priori, but we must be conscious consumers of the social media and the entire modern information space. Stupidity is not forbidden, but stupidity should not be disseminated through the social media. It is always worth checking the information. It pays to be especially careful when the information is emotional or causes emotion in the recipient.