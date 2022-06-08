How did Kaja Kallas become Europe’s Iron Lady?

I emphasize this because chairmen often have an instinct to be distrustful and to form “their own teams” within the party. Andrus [Ansip] made unnecessary mistakes in that aspect; he distrusted the more experienced members but became better and more collegial over time, although the public could not see it and gradually became bored. Kaja has made even more risky stakes, but the working atmosphere is recovering and is already very good for me.
True, the routine of presenting information could be bettered. We have always been more informed and equipped with better arguments than our rivals, and I actually miss the days when we annoyed all the others with it and came under fire.
In this sense, it was the easiest with Taavi Rõivas because he had grown up with the party and we had good understanding from start even when we disagreed. Siim [Kallas] is more difficult to describe as the prime minister; we founded the party with him, but he was more separate from the team yet authoritative. We have been successful with all styles of leadership.
Award from Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that she received a moving recognition in London yesterday. The British influential think tank Policy Exchange decided to award her the Hugo Grotius Prize – according to the organizers, for her role in defending the rules of international politics and resisting Russian aggression.
The prize was presented by Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The prize is named after Hugo Grotius, who was one of the pioneers of international law and who is introduced to each law student already in the first year.
“So did I in my time. I hereby send my greetings to lecturer Raul Narits and anyone who once wrestled with the course “Encyclopedia of Law”, Kallas said on her social media channel.
The award was the 17th century fourth edition of Hugo Grotius' book “On the Law of War and Peace“.
"My heartfelt thanks to the Policy Exchange think tank for the recognition,” Kallas said.