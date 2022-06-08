How did Kaja Kallas become Europe’s Iron Lady?

According to leading Reform Party politicians, one of the reasons for the increase of support is two simple human factors. Namely, people need time to get used to the leader. “Everyone has their own habits, manners that people need to get used to. The people also got used to Ratas’ vague style. Now they have become used to the style of Kaja Kallas,” said the high-ranking Reformist who wished to remain anonymous. And Kallas herself has improved over the year: she understood better how the state works, what her opportunities are and which are the ministers’ strengths and weaknesses.

Kallas sometimes exerted pressure on the Center Party but that was carefully hidden from the outside world. “Take Anneli Ott, she did not step down on her own free will,” they told Postimees.

Yet the rating of the Reform Party remained low still a year and two months after coming to power (from January 11 until February 7 21.6 percent – Institute for Social Studies).

A phoenix flies into the world media