Center Party shot itself on the foot and gave the Reform Party an opportunity

Riigikogu to debate almost 1,200 amendment proposals
The Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu decided on Thursday to vote on the amendment proposals submitted to the children’s benefits bill by the Reform Party and the Social Democrats as two separate packages and to refer them to the parliament for debates.
Altogether some 1,200 amendment proposals will be submitted to the parliament, which, according to Reform Party member Erkki Keldo will paralyze the parliament’s work.
“This committee was a huge farce,” Keldo barked when leaving the sitting. He said that the committee had ignored the laws and combined the amendment proposals.
Although the Social Affairs Committee voted the amendment proposals in packages, they will be debated individually by the parliament. According to Keldo, it only shows that the Center Party’s desire was to demonstrate obstruction. They want to make it clear that the Reform Party’s amendment proposals have paralyzed the work of the Riigikogu.
“We in the Reform Party wanted to discuss the amendments seriously with the Committee,” he said. In Keldo’s opinion, the president would not promulgate the children’s benefits act because the committee sitting had breached the law.
The committee chairperson Siret Kotka (KE) said that the committee had jointly decided to vote the amendments in packages, since all proposals would have the same voting results. “It is difficult to predict how long the Riigikogu will process them. The ball is in the Reform Party’s court” Kotka said. “At least three parties are willing to discuss them even at the cost of night sittings,” she added.
The method used by the Social Affairs Committee headed by Kotka is traditional in case of obstructions, she said.