Center Party shot itself on the foot and gave the Reform Party an opportunity

The Reform Party is not infallible, but 25 years in Estonian politics have shown that they are professionals. On average, more professional than other parties, and if you make a mistake or a false move, the Reform Party will take advantage of it. It is unlikely that the Reform Party leaders believe that Jüri Ratas is promoting the Kremlin's policies or that Jaak Valge (EKRE), who handled the draft on behalf of EKRE in the Cultural Affairs Committee, do not really want the Estonian-language kindergarten. But there is also a level of political tactics in the handling of matters. Especially with controversial laws, it is never about simply being in favor or against, but also about the narrative one uses to wrap the position in. The Center Party’s move in the case of the Estonian-language kindergartens created a new opportunity for the Reform Party, which they took advantage of.