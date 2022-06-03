Reform Party expels Center Party ministers from government

The MP added that this, of course, is not a promise to enter into a new coalition, just a first step, and that they did not yet agree with Kallas on any specific times or meeting places for negotiations. Isamaa's parliamentary group and the governing board will meet on Monday to discuss topics related to the government and Kallas' proposal.

"I'm not going to draw any red lines at this point, but you really don't have to do a lot of guessing to know what are the important issues for Isamaa. Family benefits. Education in Estonian. We have to deal with price increases," the leader of the second smallest party in the Estonian parliament said.

Speaking of inflation, Seeder said that he understands very well that in many ways it is a trend caused by external factors and there can be no quick miracle cure to it.

"But we have some options," he added.

As a fourth important point, Seeder named defense spending and security.

"But I don't even think there is much dispute on that and there is quite a large consensus between the parties in the Riigikogu," he said.