A procurement that smells of corruption and intrigues

On 12 May, the members of the Riigikogu EKRE faction submitted an appeal to the Prosecutor General's office and the Internal Security Service to initiate criminal proceedings against Kersna.
Postimees wrote a week ago that the public prosecutor's office did not initiate it. “We cannot start proceedings if there is no evidence of crime. Neither can we start criminal proceedings to search for evidence of crime,” said Kairi Küngas, public relations adviser of the Prosecutor General's Office.
The procurement saga of the rapid tests
On October 28, the Ministry of Education and Research concluded the first contract for the purchase of rapid tests – 5.1 million euros worth of tests were purchased from Selfdiagnostics OÜ.
A second procurement was organized in the end of November. Again, it was not open to everyone, 12 suppliers were invited. Following the submission of prices, the terms of the procurement were unexpectedly amended and new bids had to be submitted.
On November 24, Liina Kersna answered for the first time the questions regarding the rapid tests: “I categorically disagree that the raid testing is a failure.”
On December 6 Kersna faced the Riigikogu members’ questions regarding the procurement of the test kits.
On December 13, Auditor General Janar Holm judged the procurement of the rapid tests: “Considering the large sum involved, competing buds should have been accepted, even under the pressure of time.”
On May 9 Kersna said: “I we did something wrong, I shall take responsibility for it. It is my signature on the contracts.”
On May 12, EKRE submitted an appeal to the Prosecutor General’s office to initiate criminal proceedings regarding Kersna.
On May 24 it was announced that there was no evidence for the criminal proceedings.
On May 27 Kersna learned that the Ministry of Finance has initiated misdemeanor proceedings and summons her to testify on June 1.