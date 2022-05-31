Analysis: Final days of Kaja Kallas’ government

The Center Party’s story to be presented in the upcoming collapse of the government against the background of child benefits is more complicated. For some time, Karilaid used the words “this is a beautiful idea”, “such a beautiful idea” and “the Reform Party should come along with this beautiful idea” to defend the bill. Even if it was sincere, it still sounded a little hollow.

Meanwhile, the Centrists have recovered and started to express themselves more clearly. It might partly be due to the way in which the Reform Party has somewhat overplayed its strong hand – all the reference to the war and the highlighting of Ukraine in the context of a domestic political dispute. For example, Karilaid sends a mail to the Postimees journalist with a link to the speech of Anu Toots, a political scientist at Tallinn University, in which Toots criticizes the attitudes, which refer to the difficult security situation and claim that the differences between political parties must be forgotten, so as not to rock the government’s boat. “This is the way to an autocratic society,” Toots said. Similar accusations – that not all things can be hidden behind the war in Ukraine – have been made elsewhere.