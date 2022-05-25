New alien species conquering Estonia: invades homes in cold weather

Toomas Esperk, Co-Professor at the Institute of Ecology and Earth Sciences of the University of Tartu, introduced the alien species, announcing that the Asian ladybeetle (Harmonia axyridis) is probably the best known and most studied ladybug; a telling statement considering how noticeable and well-known the ladybugs are.

On the other hand, in a curious manner it is one of the most difficult ladybugs to recognize – the pattern of the cover wings of mature beetles can vary from yellow-red-orange-brown to black, and the spots characteristic of ladybugs can be both black (if the main color of the wings is not black) or red (the main color of the wings is black).

The number of spots also varies greatly – they may be completely absent or there may be a few, a medium amount or many (up to 22). However, despite the variability, recognizing this species is by no means a hopeless task – this species is usually larger than our other ladybugs, and especially the most similar two-spotted ladybug (usually 7-8 mm in length compared with 4-5 mm for two-spotted ladybugs).

The Asian ladybeetle often has an unusual number of dots for ladybugs (i.e., not two, four, five, seven, or ten, but some other number) and the dots are often asymmetrical (with a «wavy» edge and in slightly different locations on the right and left cover wings). The legs of this species are reddish-brown (black on most of our other ladybugs) and the pronotum is light with a variable (often M-shaped) black pattern.

«If there are several Asian harlequins together (for example in winter), it is especially easy to identify them, because then one can observe together ladybugs largely varying patterns and color range,» Esperk said.

As the name suggests, the original habitat of this ladybug is in Asia, specifically in East Asia. Today, however, the species is widely spread throughout the world, both with the help of humans and on its own, so that it has become a symbol of an invasive alien species.

The Asian ladybeetle arrived in Western Europe – France – in the late 1990s, in Eastern Europe and the southern Baltic states in the late 2000s, and in Estonia last year, according to our current knowledge.

It might be of interest that during the same year the species reached Pärnu, Tartu, Jõgeva and Tallinn, so that in a short time it occupied a large part of the entire mainland Estonia.