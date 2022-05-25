Cancer does not kill if you have faith in yourself

The tiny swallowed camera finally discovered what they were looking for. But the result was not pleasant. «It looks really bad,» Tupp (53) recalled the doctors' conclusion. The doctors found melanoma in his small intestine. The cancer had already progressed to the fourth stage.

Alar Tupp, the father of three children and now the grandfather of six, received the diagnosis eight and a half years ago. He is currently going to work from Mustvee near Lake Peipsi, organizing the maintenance of gas pipelines between Tartu and Rakvere. And he confirms: «Nothing has changed in my life. Life is going on as before. Only there is less excitement. I take it easy, reasonably.»

Only he is not as strong as before the disease. In the old days, according to him, he was able to split the toughest logs with an axe, but recently he had to buy a splitter machine. What sets Alar Tupp apart from many others who have been diagnosed with cancer and are battling it is his positive and optimistic outlook. He believes that this is why he has endured.

«I do not take illnesses seriously,» he says. «If it is cancer, then it is cancer. It's like a cold.»

Hopeless case

Alar Tupp realized that something was wrong with his health when he was 45 and felt that he was starting to get weak. His strength disappeared; his face turned pale all the time. The family doctor sent him to Jõgeva Hospital. He received a transfusion of new fresh blood there.

«I can understand the athletes who receive blood doping,» says Tupp. I got a huge strength back. It really works!» But the strength did not last long. He soon felt worse again. «The crab got more food [from the blood transfusion], had a better appetite,» he describes it with humor, which often illustrates his other discussions. Then it was time to go to the hospital in Tartu and it became clear at last.

The doctors said after the examination that he needs immediate surgery.

«I still didn't take it seriously,» says Tupp. On the contrary, he tried to see the silver lining and hoped that cancer would help him lose weight.

Eales does not know what awaits the waves of the sea on the other side of the horizon. Alar Tupp in his hometown of Mustvee on the shores of Lake Peipsi. Photo: Kristjan Teedema

Alar Tupp's wife Lea recalls that an experienced surgeon had given her husband eight to ten months to live after the surgery which removed up to five centimeters of his small intestine. A year at best.