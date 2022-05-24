Where should we get the money? Rapid increase of child benefits leads to a tax rise

Jaanus Karilaid justified the change of trend with excessive bureaucracy. «We could see regarding the energy subsidies that about 15-20 percent of the people who applied had a lot of trouble compiling the application, but later it turned out that there was hope and expectation all right but no support. In our opinion, the universal support is more practical. We do not think it is reasonable to constantly prove that you need support. I know that the Reform Party would like to make child benefits necessity-based, but then they should also come up with a very precise mechanism for how this could work in practice.»

The system should be smart

Kristina Kallas, the leader of Eesti 200 party, also emphasized in her criticism of the child benefits bill it lacks smartness and instead focuses on pure populism.

«At present, total populism and politicking are taking place, disguised as child benefits. Increasing child benefits this way will not solve the real problem of families’ impoverishment. Presently the Riigikogu and the political parties there are displaying their inability to solve this important problem. Since autumn, high energy prices have once again become reality for many Estonian families, in addition to rising inflation,» said Kallas.

She added: «To overcome this crisis we need a smart country that can offer personal solutions to people's problems instead of being involved in outright populism. We need to be able to reform our public service system so that in situations where we need to help someone, we do so personally and smartly, according to necessity. It would also put an end to the populist politics that paralyze our government several times a year.»

The proposal needs to be analyzed Keit Pentus-Rosimannus. Photo: Remo Tõnismäe The proposal needs to be analyzed; otherwise saddling the taxpayers with a permanent commitment of EUR 300 million could painfully backfire at a later moment. Because of the war in Ukraine unleashed by our neighboring state, we are now in a very turbulent period with a great deal of uncertainty about economic developments. A month ago the forecast showed that we are heading into a recession. The summer economic forecast, which will be completed in August, will certainly provide better knowledge and a basis for making such extensive decisions. Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (RE), Minister of Finance Tax revenue exceeded expectations Kadri Klaos Photo: Erik Tikan Tax revenue in the first three months of this year has been slightly higher than forecast, because the impact of the sanctions did not reach March tax revenue, but the annual outlook contains high risks and no significant changes can be predicted at the moment. With the spring forecast, we revised the tax revenue forecast for 2023 downwards compared with the autumn forecast, mainly due to the slower-than-expected growth of the wages. Taking into account the indirect effects of the supplementary budget, the tax revenue of 2023 would decrease by 123 million euros compared with the state budget. We shall release an updated forecast in the second half of August. By then, we will certainly have more up-to-date information about how sanctions and higher-than-expected energy prices have affected the economy and tax revenues. Kadri Klaos, head of the public finance service of the Ministry of Finance

Inflation is not a perpetuum mobile

Tax revenues in the coming years will be lower than we expected when preparing the 2022 state budget last autumn and in this sense the increased tax revenue will not cover the proposed costs. In addition, the state budget is currently in deficit, and the government's policy so far has been aimed at reducing the deficit, which means that the government probably also wants to direct the additional tax revenues primarily in reducing the deficit.

On the one hand, inflation seems to keep tax (VAT) revenue higher due to the rising prices. In reality, however, high inflation as well as the sanctions and giving up Russian goods will dampen income growth. This in turn has a negative effect on tax revenues.