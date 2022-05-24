Tallinn public transport managers were fired overnight

The reason for the dismissal was the high training, travel and other expenses of both men, which Eesti Ekspress wrote about. The company paid for their studies at foreign universities, which in Borodich's case amounted to about 35,000 euros over two years, paid the related travel and accommodation expenses, and also provided a generous daily allowance.

The contracts of members of the management board with both Borodich and Popel provided for the payment of training costs, but did not set a ceiling for the costs, so that everything was legally correct.

The employer should not pay for postgraduate study

«An employment contract may contain various benefits, including compensation for training. This is normal practice. But what is not normal practice and regarding which the regulation was unfortunately not detailed enough is that the possibility of reimbursing training is used to pay for postgraduate studies. It is actually possible according to the law, but I think it can be used in a private company. But in the public sector, in this case the city of Tallinn, there are restrictions that this compensation can amount to one month's salary,» said Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.

He added that in this case it is a matter of confidence and that TLT managers have lost confidence due to excessive training costs and their contracts will therefore be terminated. By noon yesterday, the company's supervisory board had already made a decision to that effect.

Borodich found that he had not broken any rule and that the company had profited many times over from the money spent on his education. «Yes, I acted correctly. Do I regret making such a decision to improve myself? No regrets, on the contrary, it was a very correct decision, which was also beneficial for the company,» Borodich told Kuku Radio.

Isamaa calls for a nomination committee

«I think that advanced training plays a major role in every modern company. People are investing, and we have done so at different levels in TLT. In my opinion, this investment is also reflected in the development of the company. To be completely honest, if we look at how TLT has changed from a past century company into a completely modern enterprise in three and a half years, then I think that this is the work of the management board,» he stated.