Reform Party’s ultimatum to the Center Party, Center’s ultimatum to the Reform

But there was also the idea of grounding the conflict in a more diplomatic manner. To pat the centrists on their heads, saying that it is a fine idea but we first have to discuss and calculate and let us handle this issue in the autumn. Yet it did not happen this way. The issue escalated over the day instead.
First, the traditional breakfast of Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas was canceled on Thursday morning. They have an agreement of meeting once a week at a breakfast to discuss politics together. But Ratas now canceled the breakfast meeting. The government press conference initially moved on in its customary and sleepy way, but when the health of the government was mentioned, Kallas became clearly annoyed one moment and snapped: “All tight, act like men and announce a move of no confidence, stop fooling around.”
The tension only increased over the following hours. “If this bill should be passed, I shall resign and try to form a coalition with Isamaa and the Social Democrats,” Kallas announced. “Such bitterness should not be displayed in public. Kallas herself has ended the coalition with her statements,” Ratas replied via ERR. And a closer study reveals that the press has sometimes blown up some words or sentences, e.g. Delfi, which placed Kallas’ words under the heading: “The Prime Minister says that the Centrist coalition partners are not men enough to start a no confidence move”.
No negotiations are held, party leaders assure
The leaders of the political parties keep assuring at the same time that there are no negotiations in progress at present to form a new coalition. Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) denies it, Martin Helme (EKRE) denies it as well and so does Jaanus Karilaid (Center). The Reform Party sources also assure Postimees that as far as they know, there have been no agreements to form a new government. In other words, this quarrel is being picked as an improvisation. Yet, to recall Estonia’s political history, the change of governments happens quickly and in secret. Accordingly, nothing can be ruled out.
The behavior of both the Reform and Center parties has its own logic in terms of escalation of the present conflict. The Reform Party has been highly active in recent months. It has rapidly made a number of major decisions. Their voters have recognized the party’s efforts and a number of those who meanwhile looked towards Eesti 200 have now moved back to the fold. The “squirrel party” can present a clear success story to its electorate.