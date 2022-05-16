Reform Party’s ultimatum to the Center Party, Center’s ultimatum to the Reform

While the rating of the Reform Party dropped to the fourth place in the beginning of this year, the party is presently predominant. Its strategists say that being driven to the opposition would not actually pose a problem for the Reform Party. Not that this is their goal but they are prepared for it. In such case, the Reform Party could tell a simple and straightforward tale to its voters: the treacherous United Russia-aligned Center Party decided to cooperate with the Russia-praising Mart Helme during a (military) crisis only for the sake of ratings. Kallas was already laying the foundation for this approach at Thursday’s press conference.

The Center Party’s situation is much less pleasant and it is more difficult for them to present a legend they could sell the public. Karilaid directly explains Postimees that the Reform Party has the war in Ukraine and supporting Ukraine – “and we have supported them one hundred percent in these matters” –, but the Center Party wants the government’s agenda to include more items than these two. National security is not the Center Party’s forte. They need besides national security (because this issue cannot be avoided either) some other issues which would allow them shine.

If we take a somewhat broader view, we cannot brand the Center Party’s actions mere political intrigue. The political-tactical considerations are there all right but there is also more than that. The Center Party’s worldview has always been about supporting the weak and distributing money. This is part of their DNA. Raising subsidies for children does not contradict the Center Party’s views in any way, on the contrary.

Accordingly, Karilaid tells Postimees at length that this is a beautiful idea and a great bill and that the Reform Party could back it as well. And although one of Karilaid’s goals in the context of the coalition row is to establish the narrative “We want to increase support to children” and to avoid the narrative of the treacherous Center Party’s venture, the idea as such dovetails neatly with the Center Party’s background system. After all, the “beautiful idea” received the support signatures from parties with rather contradictory views like Isamaa, EKRE and the Social Democrats. It is, of course, especially evident in case of Isamaa because the bill, despite its minor amendments, was drafted by Isamaa and taken over by the Center Party.

