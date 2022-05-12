Ministry of the Environment wants to rid itself of hazardous obligation

If the Marine Environment Department of the Ministry of the Environment relinquishes this responsibility, it should also hand over the money in Läänerand’s opinion: “In that case the resource and the salary fund, together with all the people who are competent in this field, could also be transferred to the MKM.”

The more tankers, the greater the hazard

The bunkering firms and the MKM are of the opinion that the restriction of activities in anchorages has created marine environmental hazard, as the risk of a collision between the ships and bunkering accidents is now high.

According to the MKM, an average 215 ships per month have visited Estonian anchorages since the beginning of the year. In April, bunkering was carried out 84 times in anchoring areas and waste was disposed of in 46 cases.

The MKM undersecretary compared the situation with heavy street traffic, where the risk of collisions is also higher. “If an anchor starts to slip or there is a wrong maneuver due to weather conditions – and there can always be technical mishaps as well – the ships are very close to each other and there is higher likelihood of polluting the marine environment,” Läänerand said. He added that it could be argued with hindsight that the Ministry of the Environment had insufficiently analyzed the environmental hazards before adopting the regulation.

Läänerand said that if more anchorage areas had been retained last year when the regulation was amended, there would be no need to discuss this issue now. “The regulation should be amended again, the restriction on bunkering should be lifted from one to three areas, and it would immediately be better from the marine environment protection viewpoint.”

The bunkering firms proposed in January to the marine environment department of the Ministry of the Environment to add three anchorages in the Tallinn and Muuga bays, but the matter has not progressed anywhere.

When the representatives of the business and the Ministry of the Environment met a few weeks ago, they did not get anywhere either. However, the Ministry of the Environment proposed to make the entire issue of anchorages the responsibility of the MKM. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center Party) was allegedly amazed by the idea.