Former environment minister is lobbyist for Gazprom

“I am acting in the interests of various Estonian bunkering firms (suppliers of ships with fuel or lubricants),” Marko Pomerants informed the ministries of the environment and economic affairs as early as on October 6 last year when he helped four enterprises draft an appeal for gaining additional anchorages and for streamlining the paperwork.

“I still represent them,” Pomerants told Postimees. He admitted being aware that the leading bunkering form of oil products AS Baltic Marine Bunker is owned by Gazprom Neft. Does the ex-minister consider it correct to protect the interests of a Russian state-owned company against the Estonian government? “I consider it correct to protect the interests of Estonia as a maritime nation,” Marko Pomerants answered. “Enterprises which can operate bin Estonia should be able to share the opportunities of a maritime nation.”

He emphasized that the desired change would be in the interests of all companies, not just Gazprom Neft. “The Estonian state should decide whether the companies of an owner are banned or not,” Pomerants said.

The Bunkering firms are not happy that, following the scandal surrounding the pumping of huge quantities of oil (STS operation) in a Natura 2000 nature reserve (Pakri D-anchorage), the government banned the transfer of even small amounts oil in 13 anchorages for the ships’ own use. It is allowed in six anchoring areas.

Andres Lukin, a representative of AS Baltic Marine Bunker, explained to Postimees that in reality it is currently possible to bunker in only one area – the others are not suitable due to wind conditions or require a pilot service, which consumes time and money.

Russian oil products are being refueled so massively in the G-anchorage of ​​Tallinn between Rannamõisa and Naissaar Island that the lack of space has resulted in increased risk of collision. In the anchorage area, there are often three to nine tankers taking on fuel so that it can be heard all the way to the coast.

A Gazprom tanker is shuttling back and forth to Russia

The Estonian-flagged tanker EAST, operated by Baltic Marine Bunker, is especially active in transferring oil.