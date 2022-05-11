Former environment minister is lobbyist for Gazprom

Fuel is transferred in the anchorage rather than in port because ships entering the port would have to pay for the use of the waterways.
The Russians’ golden business
According to teatmik.ee, the average salary of eight employees of Baltic Marine Bunker is over 8,300 euros per month (gross). The turnover in the first quarter of this year was 9.5 million euros. According to the annual report for 2020, the company's sales revenue was 46.8 million euros, profit nearly 869,000 euros, retained earnings over two million euros.
The shares of Baltic Marine Bunker belong to the Russian state-owned company Gazprom Neft (the shares are deposited in the nominee account of Raiffeisen Bank International AG in Switzerland).
According to the Estonian Commercial Register, the members of the company's supervisory board are related to Gazprom Neft. The entry “real beneficiaries” are Maksim Reshetnikov (born on July 11, 1979) and Vadim Yakovenko (January 2, 1970). Reshetnikov is Russia's minister of trade development, who is personally sanctioned by the European Union because of his involvement in the war in Ukraine. Yakovenko is the head of Russia's Federal Office for State Property Administration.
Everything is OK according to officials
The Council of Europe banned as of March 15 participation in transactions with Gazprom Neft and any legal entity acting on behalf of or under the direction of Gazprom Neft.
On March 28, Äripäev reported that according to the FIU, the restrictions imposed on Gazprom Neft should also be applied to Baltic Marine Bunker.
However, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ban does not apply to transactions strictly necessary for the direct or indirect purchase, import or transport of natural gas and oil (including refined petroleum products) and titanium, aluminum, copper, nickel, palladium and iron ore from or through Russia to the European Union, the European Economic Area, Switzerland or the Western Balkans.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications confirmed that a company owned by Gazprom Neft could do business under this exemption.
The officials are not disturbed by the fact that Baltic Marine Bunker fills the fuel tanks of tankers arriving from any country and under any flag.
“There are emotional approaches, but there are also laws, and we operate according to laws,” said Andres Lukin when asked why ships of Russian companies flying the flag of another country should be able to do business in Estonian waters at all. “If the ban on entering the port was imposed on the flag and not on the owners, how can a port ignore a ship flying the Liberian flag, for example?"