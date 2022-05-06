Analysis: Germany was and is the most lavish financier of Putin’s war machine

This is not an acceptable way to treat the president of a state, especially a country which provides so much military and financial assistance, Scholz said. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has mentioned the same reason – the rejection of Steinmeier – as the reason for not visiting Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andri Melnyk shot back at Scholz the next day: “Grow up.” This is a brutal war, not kindergarten where you can play being offended over little matters, Melnyk scolded the Chancellor. Melnyk has been very frank and directly critical of Germany since the beginning of the war. So much so that he has won controversial reputation. Some Germans like him for his straightforward talk. Others consider him undiplomatic and unconstructive.

The Ukrainians see things the other way around. Simon Shuster, a correspondent of the Time magazine, had a unique opportunity to spend two weeks at the headquarters of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early and mid-April, to live and spend the nights there, to talk repeatedly to both the President of Ukraine and those around him. Conclusions? The Ukrainian leadership understands very well that one has to strike the iron when it is hot. Societies become tired and may change. The West has its own worries. Russia is adjusting. The Ukrainian “issue” may recede.

The war is won in battles

Another basic truth the Ukrainians are well aware of: the fate of their country is decided on the battlefield. That is the most important issue and that is why military aid is paramount. By the way: the Estonians and the Eastern Europeans in general should also understand this well. The only language Putin and Russia understand is force. Setbacks on the battlefield have far greater effect than sanctions. Olena Shulyak, the leader of Zelenskyy’s Sluga Naroda Party, confirmed the same to Postimees a week ago. Military success has strengthened Ukraine's position and reduced Russia's demands.

All this is the background to the Ukrainian-German war of words. The topics already repeatedly and more extensively discussed: Germany's long-standing policy towards Russia, German energy policy and German behavior since Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Germany has been criticized even so extensively that some Estonian politicians – such as Jürgen Ligi – have somehow concluded that Germany needs to be defended. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has displayed the same sentiment: “Germany has been criticized too much” (EPL, 28.04), “Germany is receiving unfairly harsh criticism” (ERR, 26.04).