Analysis: Germany was and is the most lavish financier of Putin’s war machine

This is not an invitation to start a public row with Germany and it is possible that Estonian politicians are actively persuading Germany behind the scenes, but Estonia's goal should undoubtedly be that Germany – and France – start providing real military support to Ukraine. Estonia should unequivocally be on the Ukrainian side in this dispute.
Large countries have the power
It is not about moral superiority that we here in Eastern Europe were right and that you in Germany were wrong. That is pointless. This is a purely pragmatic matter. Germany’s GDP amounts to 4.3 trillion dollars and that of France to 3 trillion dollars. To compare – Estonia’s GDP is 37 billion. The smaller countries’ opportunities are inevitably limited while the two largest countries in Europe have many, many more opportunities and resources. Their action simply has a different impact.
From time to time, the German leaders have apologized that while their country is large, its army is small and Germany simply does not have the weapons to give to Ukraine. It is true that Germany has chronically underfinanced its Bundeswehr, but the claim that Germany does not have heavy weapons for Ukraine has been refuted by German media and the arms manufacturers.
Germany has not been criticized unfairly. The only one to have been treated unfairly Ukraine. Germany was and is the most lavish financier of Putin's war machine. In the first two months of the war, the Kremlin's oil and gas revenues increased instead of diminishing, and the largest payment of 9 billion dollars came, again, from Germany. This need not be Germany's fault, because even if the volumes of energy carriers decline, the prices are rising and this will offset the decline.
Of course, economic sanctions are necessary, but their effect will be a long time arriving and Russia will certainly be able to adapt. It is all the more important that the great powers, led by Germany and France, take a longer step forward in assisting Ukraine militarily. Estonia must be Ukraine’s advocate in this.
LNG plant is being built in Ust-Luga in German-Russian cooperation
How many people know in Estonia that the German energy company Linde is currently building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on behalf of Gazprom in Ust-Luga, 50 kilometers from the Estonian border? The 6 billion euros contract was signed last year, with the first stage of the plant expected to be completed by 2023. Linde has already announced that it will honor the existing contracts.
But honoring the existing contracts is one way of circumventing sanctions. A few weeks ago, French investigative journalists made public how French and German companies continued to supply military equipment to Russia even after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent sanctions against Russia. Compliance with and honoring the contracts was one of the justifications. Of course, this was accompanied by honorable extension of the existing contracts.
While watching the construction of the German-Russian LNG plant in Ust-Luga, we should think of yet another matter. If this plant should start producing liquefied natural gas next year, should we bet that this Russian LNG will pass through various entities to become world market LNG? And afterwards, why shouldn’t it also reach the planned Estonian-Finnish floating terminal.