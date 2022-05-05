Annoyed the prosecutor’s office: the court fined two Eesti Ekspress journalists for article about money laundering

Ruling of the court: the article merely satisfied curiosity

The prosecutor's office was also irritated that Priit Perens had not been questioned as a suspect at the time the article was published, although Ekspress wrote that the businessman had already been officially declared a suspect in a money laundering crime.

The court imposed the fine for the article “The entire former management of Swedbank Estonia is suspected of money laundering related to a Russian oligarch”, which was published online on March 25. The article read that former members of Swedbank's management board were suspected of having breached money laundering regulations while serving on the management board of Swedbank, Estonia's largest bank. Altogether eight people and Swedbank as a legal entity were declared suspects. The best known of the eight suspects are Robert Kitt, presently a board member of the district heating company Utilitas, and Priit Perens, chairman of the board of the University of Tartu hospital. Ulla Ilisson, former head of the Education Board, is already on the list of suspects.

Both Kitt and Perens are still influential people in Estonia’s economic affairs and they were also very influential while working in Swedbank's management. Despite this, both the Prosecutor General Sigrid Nurm and Judge Alari Möldre, who agreed with her complaint, found that Eesti Ekspress has violated Kitt’s and Perens’ right to the privacy of their personal life.

Explaining her demand for fine, the prosecutor stated becoming a suspect of money laundering was not related to the performing of public duties and does not contribute to the public debate. Therefore the article of Eesti Ekspress only satisfied the readers’ curiosity about someone's private life. The judge confirmed this position in his ruling about the fine.

“The content of the article published in Eesti Ekspress is aimed at satisfying the public's curiosity, which is in no way related to the performing of public duties or any political aspect which would necessitate the publication of said article,” Möldre wrote in the court ruling.

In his ruling, the judge referred to a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights in which Princess Caroline von Hannover of Monaco and her husband Ernst complained that publishing pictures of their skiing holidays in the press was an unjustified violation of their privacy.