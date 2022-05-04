Estonia’s ranking in the freedom of press index improved greatly

RSF noted in the report that the Estonian media have undergone consolidation over the last decade and that the market is divided between two major media houses – Postimees Grupp and Ekspress Grupp –, the public broadcasting, local newspapers and several independent online publications. Russian-language media, including the public broadcaster, private radio stations and independent websites, serve the Russian-speaking minority, which makes up 25 percent of the population.

RSF characterizes the political environment as relatively neutral towards the press. Few verbal attacks have contributed to the journalists being able to expose politicians without fear of persecution.

The freedom of the press is guaranteed by the constitution in Estonia, but this freedom is restricted by laws protecting against defamation and disclosure of personal data.

While fears of defamation lawsuits can lead to self-censorship, laws protecting private data have recently become an excuse for the the Estonian authorities to increasingly restrict media access to public information, the organization noted.

Regarding the business aspects, RSF pointed out that media ownership in Estonia is concentrated between two media groups, the owners of which also have holdings in other business areas.

The Estonian private media operates in a small market, which forces them to look for new sources of income, for example to organize events. The budget of the public broadcasting is becoming increasingly tight (0.14 percent of GDP) and may be subject to political influence, the RSF noted.

Regarding the corona pandemic, the organization noted that no cultural or social restrictions prevented journalists from carrying out their work, yet some members of the population blamed the media for acting on behalf of the authorities and pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic. As a result, journalists suffered verbal attacks both online and in public.

While physical attacks against journalists are extremely rare in Estonia, journalists have been exposed to an increasing number of online threats, and the most serious cases have been reported to the police and are being investigated.

“The media houses have taken measures for better protection of journalists but cyber bullying in the absence of systematic psychological support could lead journalists to self-censorship,” RSF wrote.

Europe has the highest freedom of the press ranking among all the continents. Nine out of ten top ranking countries are in Europe. The index ranks the freedom of the press in a total of 180 countries.