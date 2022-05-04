The mysterious virus attacking liver has not been detected in Estonia

“I recommend that we should stay calm for the time being,” says Katrin Luts, manager of Tallinn Children's Hospital, who says that there have always been adenoviruses and that other viruses, such as the influenza virus, can have very serious consequences as well.

A total of 200 cases of liver disease of unknown origin have been identified among children in the United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Norway, Romania, Belgium, as well as in the United States, Canada, Japan and Israel.

“Considering the small number of cases, there is too little data to research the disease and reach any definite conclusions. In any case, it is not a corona-like pandemic so that we could do something to prevent it,” says Luts. Severe corona infection can be prevented with vaccination, but the normal recommendation against adenovirus infection is to avoid contact with sick people, stay home when infected and wash the hands.

“I talked to my British colleagues last night who are studying the infection, and they also confirmed that they still know very little about the disease,” says Irja Lutsar, a microbiologist and former head of the government’s science council. “The number of cases is low but the consequences have been severe – there were nearly ten liver transplants due to liver failure and one child died.”

According to Lutsar, the search for the causes of the disease is still in progress. “The adenovirus type 41 is suspected, but it has not been found in nearly half of those infected, nor have all the victims been infected with the corona. The association with corona vaccines has not been confirmed either, as almost none of these children have received vaccine shots,” she explains.

Lutsar mentioned the recent isolation due to the corona pandemic as an indirect cause. “Viruses are changing rapidly and the organism must be exposed to viruses all the time, but the children stayed home for a long time during the lockdown. It is the younger children who have had fewer social contacts who are currently ill,” the microbiologist said.