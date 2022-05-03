Prices shoot up like in the wild nineties: increased even without any reason

The price level is mainly increased by energy and food, the share of which in the consumer basket is higher in Estonia than in the euro area generally and therefore our price rise is faster. “The price of electricity has increased from 25 euros to almost 150 euros per megawatt-hour within one year. World market prices of oil have almost doubled and the euro has lost one fifth of its value over the year. All these factors contribute significantly to Estonia’s price rise,” said Luminor’s chief economist Lenno Uusküla.

According to Uusküla, the share of food and non-alcoholic drinks, housing and fuels of the Estonian consumer basket is significantly higher than in a number of countries. “The share of foodstuffs in our country is 21 percent compared with 16.5 percent in the euro area, or higher by nearly one third.”

The shoppers believe that the increase of the prices of eggs, fish and dry goods is the most noticeable. “While a carton of ten L-size eggs cost 1.29–1.39 euros last year, the present price is 1.69–1.99 euros. The price of salmon fillet has gone up by half and the price of buckwheat has almost doubled,” said Piret after visiting Maxima, adding that she increasingly has to pay attention to prices and retail chains’ discounts while shopping. “Just like when to use the water boiler to save energy or when to do washing because otherwise I cannot make the ends meet until next payday”.

The price of the consumer basket put together by Postimees increased 22 percent in April over month. It is true that Lidl entered the market in March and forced a reduction of prices in the other retail chains as well. According to Kaimo Niitaru, food selection and procurements manager of Prisma Peremarket, the price increase of foodstuffs will regrettably continue. “Since the uncertainty in the world economy persists, the producers keep reporting the increase of input prices,” he said. “Many products are already ten percent more expensive. However, the prices of private label products have increased less because their procurement contracts are very long-term and of very large volume.”