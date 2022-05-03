Prices shoot up like in the wild nineties: increased even without any reason

He said that unfortunately there are indications that enterprises raise their prices even when the increase of costs would not justify it. “It is not the time now to tell how well you are doing and they prefer making use of the opportunity to go along with the general price rise.”
According to Rasmus Kattai, an economist of the Bank of Estonia, the faster-than-average inflation is driven not only by higher energy and food prices but also by a fast growth of motor vehicle and rental prices. “The rise in rent does reflect the increasing demand due to the war refugees, but income went up very rapidly before the war and this accelerated price growth in many other groups of services and goods besides rents,” Kattai said.
The much faster recovery of the Estonian economy from the effects of the pandemic, vigorous wage growth and the money withdrawn from the second pension pillar have added much more impetus to price growth here than in the other euro area countries. “All the above reasons also explain why, for example, the price increase in Finland lags behind ours several times."
At the same time, according to Kattai, the outlook for wage growth is very strong this year, approaching 10 percent, but it nevertheless remains well below the prices increase. “The weakening of purchasing power this year is reflected in a setback in consumption and it will also slow down economic growth," he said. "As the massive price increase has also affected the unavoidable expenditures, food and housing, it is likely that the people will economize on the purchase of durable goods, leisure services and elsewhere."
There is some evidence that the sales of higher-priced products and services are already declining. "While in the second half of last year companies had a good opportunity to take advantage of the situation where the amount of free money and demand in the economy grew rapidly, now both the rising input prices and declining real purchasing power have limited such opportunities," Kattai added.
The high price has already reduced the buying of gasoline, says Mart Raamat, CEO of the Estonian Oil Association. “Sales volume went down 12 percent in March,” Raamat admitted. “But the price of diesel fuel has increased faster than those of crude oil and gasoline and since the haulers use diesel fuel, this influences the prices of nearly all goods you can find in the shops.”
According to Liis Elmik, Swedbank's senior economist, the Estonia’s fastest price increase in the euro zone is partly due to different national methodologies. "For example, the price index for electricity in Estonia uses only the electricity exchange price, meaning that the actual electricity price increase in Estonia has been less steep than the statistics show, because about half of consumers use fixed electricity prices for some period,” Elmik explained. Countries also use different schemes for energy subsidy packages. Some countries support the producers, others the consumers. “Estonia partially reimbursed energy costs in retrospect, which means that the consumers initially had to pay more and this higher price was also reflected in the price index statistics."
But in Elmik’s opinion consumption is still growing rapidly. “The price-adjusted volume of retail sales in Estonia increased by ten percent in the first quarter over year,” she said. “Swedbank's card payments also show that consumer confidence persists. As incomes are growing slower than the prices, we forecast a slowdown in consumption growth this year, but not a decline.”