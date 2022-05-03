Raivo Vare: the Europeans are playing political games in Ukraine

In the vision of the Europeans, Putin could remain in power, what matters is the ceasefire and a gradual resumption of business.
Are the Europeans really that pragmatic that they would again deal with the Devil?!
Not one hundred percent, but to some extent, because Europe needs Russia. Russia is an economic leverage factor for Europe. It is a source of raw materials, as well as an investment and production base and also a market, so it would be useful in every way in global competition.
It is a different story for the Americans. First of all, Russia is nothing for them. Secondly, Russia’s share in economic relations with the United States is very small. The Americans view Russia as an ally of their potential main enemy, China. Weakening an ally means weakening the main enemy in a way, although at the same time the Chinese are economically gaining a stronger position vis-à-vis Russia. This is a big geopolitical game that we need to be prepared for.
The Americans are already talking about waging the war until victory. Have you heard the same from Scholz?
The reason is that the Americans are looking at this war more strategically, but it is in Europe's interest to end it quickly. A ceasefire would be suitable for Europe because then the problem would be off the table for a while.
In that case Europe should never again mention human rights or values! Or am I too emotional?
In the beginning of April there was a virtual summit between the European Union leadership and China. There was a confrontation between the pragmatic position of the Chinese – let’s do business, but do not interfere in our affairs – and the desire of the Europeans to do business, but also the inevitable need to talk about human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and elsewhere in China. Then they were in an impasse and the result was ... I don't want to say anything bad. But [human rights] were still addressed, despite everything.
But business with China has not broken down. Volkswagen is sending components to its world's largest assembly plant in China by land, by air, by sea, and has no problems doing it; it does not care about anything.
Small countries never had such great interests. The main, fundamental interest of the small countries is security, but the big countries always have very strong economic interests as well. And you cannot help that economic interests need not always entirely coincide with moral and ethical categories.