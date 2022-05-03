Riho Terras – Germany’s four steps towards becoming the leader of Europe

Three things have been asked and even demanded from Germany: giving up cheap energy from Russia, supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine and taking the role of political leader in Europe. The signals from the German government regarding these wishes are anything but clear or encouraging. Why such indecision in policy towards Russia?

An instinctive special relationship has historically developed between Germany and Russia, dating back to the founding of the German nation state in the 19th century. There was also close co-operation between the two dictatorships in the 1930s, from German pilots practicing long distance flights in the Soviet Union to the division of Europe under the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. This special relationship continued after the Second World War at the initiative of the Social Democratic Chancellor Willy Brandt, hence Germany's current energy dependence on Russia.

The supply of cheap energy was also convenient and beneficial to the government of the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats, led by Angela Merkel for 16 years, and thus the dependence was further increased. This also marked the complete decline of Germany’s defense capability. Of the 2,000 tanks, 200 remained and out of the 30 combat brigades remained three. They justified themselves in retrospect: “We wanted to do something, but the Socialists did not allow it,” although the minister of defense of the 16 years was one of the Christian Democrats. Germany benefited economically, Russia got the money taps and Germany’s loss of its military capabilities.

In such a mutually beneficial environment, it is very difficult to sever relationships and change direction. It is easier to believe Russia Today's propaganda about the killing of Nazis in Mariupol and the insignificance of the Bucha massacre, because the latter is nothing compared with what the Germans did in World War II – as the Social Democratic former mayor of Düsseldorf said.

Olaf Scholz also raised the threat of nuclear war last week, and that is nothing more than supporting and amplifying Putin's narrative. Scholz's hesitant behavior and the contradictory signals from the government have led to a situation where no one understands what Germany's own policy is. Purely economically, Germany is one of the largest supporters of Ukraine, but paradoxically, it is also the largest financier of the Russian economy. At the same time, those who call for a speedy peace have not disappeared, because they believe that arming Ukraine would be tantamount to escalating.