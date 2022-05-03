No one wants to discuss efficiency of background check of e-residents

The PPA has also failed to revoke the digital ID of some e-residents who have committed a crime in Estonia during the validity of the document. According to the PPA, one of the reasons is the absence of IT solutions that would allow mass inquiries in the punishment register and the identification of aliens convicted in Estonia. The PPA administrative proceeding has no opportunities for identifying individuals convicted abroad if the information has not been entered in international databases,” the audit read.

According to the audit data, the PPA had also issued digital IDs to foreigners prohibited from doing business. “According to the PPA, it is not possible to make a mass inquiry about Finnish prohibition on business during follow-up checks due to the absence of necessary IT solutions. There is no data exchange with other countries in the field of prohibition on business. According to the explanations of the Tax and Customs Board, they do not have the means and opportunities to assess an individual's tax behavior, including prohibition on doing business ban abroad, which is why they only make inquiries into Estonian databases,” the audit revealed. Eesti Ekspress wrote at that time that the Ministry of the Interior even requested that the National Audit Office declare the audit confidential since it painted such an unflattering picture of the program, but the National Audit Office refused to do so.

Only an insignificant number of e-residents have lost their status

According to statistics, the PPA revoked on March 11 the digital identities of 184 Russian and Belarusian citizens waiting to be issued, and since the outbreak of the war, 255 new applications have been rejected.

By April 14, however, exactly six e-resident digital IDs already issued to Russian citizens were declared invalid in the course of the ongoing risk analysis. At the end of March, there were 4,421 Russian citizens with valid e-residence and 902 Belarusian citizens. The e-residency website shows much higher numbers, 5,860 and 1,138, respectively. Katrin Vaga, PR head of the e-residency team operating at Enterprise Estonia (EAS) explained the difference, saying that their statistics also includes those e-residents whose digital ID is being updated, is not valid or has not yet been issued.