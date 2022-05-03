No one wants to discuss efficiency of background check of e-residents

At the end of March, Ärileht published the news that the interest of Russian citizens in Estonian e-residency began to increase with the beginning of the war in Ukraine: while previously about ten percent of applications came from Russia, this figure increased to 25 percent from the end of February by the beginning of March.
However, these applications were rejected because the Interior Ministry announced on March 8 that it would restrict the issuance of e-resident status to both Russian and Belarusian citizens in order to prevent circumvention of sanctions and possible illegal activities. ”Our supervisory authorities are paying heightened attention to the current e-residents of Russia and Belarus. In the coming months, we will pay special attention to them, we will observe their actions more closely and, if necessary, we will also intervene, i.e. we will invalidate their e-residency,” said Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center).
However, whether this “follow-up checking” works in practice is more than doubtful. Namely, the opportunities of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to gather information on e-residents of these two countries are extremely limited.
PPA assures: we can check the background
Postimees asked Anita Sokolova, the chief expert of the PPA Identity and Status Bureau, how intensively the e-residents of the two countries are currently being checked. According to Sokolova's brief response, “a risk analysis is being carried out”. Although the PPA is currently overwhelmed with work due to war refugees, they do not complain about labor shortages. “The PPA has enough resources for checking. We consider the follow-up checking important and, if necessary, we will also find additional resources,” Sokolova said.
In practice, however, checking the background of e-residents is anything but easy. Sokolova admitted that co-operation with Russian and Belarusian partners has been hampered by the security situation. Simply put, this means that the Russian authorities are not cooperating to verify the background of individuals. “We are checking the data available to us, for example the digital footprint,” Sokolova said.
The PPA is asking for public support. “If someone has information that could lead to the revoking or suspending an e-resident's digital identity, please send this information to the e-mail address eresident@politsei.ee,” Sokolova noted.
An audit of the National Audit Office, published already in July 2020 and resulting in a scandal, described how the background checks based on open source data are carried out. It turned out that neither preliminary nor follow-up checks can ensure that e-residency is granted only to aliens without criminal record. “The Police and Border Guard Board has issued an e-resident digital ID to aliens who have criminal record abroad.