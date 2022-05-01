Military heritage and railway to be restored on Naissaar Island

The Viimsi Coastal People's Museum has already repaired a 3.5-kilometer railway section from Naissaar harbor to Lõunaküla village and passengers are carried by historic diesel locomotives.

As this is a large project, a significant increase in cargo traffic is expected in the only port on the island. Naissaar Harbor Master Jaanus Jürivete of AS Saarte Liinid said that the transport during construction and the subsequent transport of tourists have not yet been coordinated with Saarte Liinid.

«There have been no negotiations, but in general we are aware of what may happen. We shall try to organize traffic so that the ships would not arrive at the same time during the peak season, but at small intervals, so that everyone can get to and from the island,» said Jürivete, adding that everything happening on the island would not concern Saarte Liinid.

Joining the Seaplane Harbor and Naissaar seems like a logical move

Urmas Dresen, the director of the Estonian Maritime Museum. Photo: Mihkel Maripuu

Urmas Dresen, the director of the Estonian Maritime Museum, hopes that in addition to the new visitor center, Naissaar will finally have a proper electricity supply, something the island has been waiting for a long time.

How did the plan to create a visitor center on Naissaar emerge?

Many museums are looking for new ways to attract visitors. This is reflected in new exhibitions, renovation and development of the exhibits. Fortunately, the time is over when you could say that the museum is now complete. The Maritime Museum has already done all this in the Seaplane harbor and in the Far Margaret Tower and will continue doing it in the future. From time to time, it is necessary to look more broadly towards the future, to seek for new developments where we could expand our potential. Naissaar's military sites date back to more or less the same period as the Seaplane Harbor, which was a part of the former Peter the Great naval fortress, thus we got the idea to unite it all.

How complicated would the project be and what are the main challenges?