Tunnel of Russian naval base collapsed in Haabersti

Then they started planning the depots starting from Mäeküla on the top of the cliff all the way to Tabasalu. It was initially planned to build 39 tunnels, but as the funding for the construction was constantly reduced, only six tunnels were finally built and never really completed.

«There was no time to line the tunnels carved into limestone. The concrete lining currently visible in two of the tunnels was poured after World War II when the tunnels were planned to be used. The Republic of Estonia did not need the tunnels. The Soviet authorities were interested in them, but the completion turned out to be too expensive, and they eventually built above-ground depots in Astangu, the remains of which can still be seen today,» Treufeldt explained.

What were the tunnels used for?

According to Treufeldt, it was unclear whether the Soviet army used the Astangu tunnels, because no one had access to them at that time. Probably the Soviet authorities tried to do something there, but not with much success. «These were ammunition depots of Soviet railway cannons, for which a separate railway was built from Kopi to Astangu. But that, too, could not be put to use and in the end a road was built to the depots,» Treufeldt said.

Part of the tunnel fell into it so long ago that the trees have grown to be large. Photo: Mihkel Maripuu

He described the railway artillery battery as an entire train fitted with cannons so heavy that they could have hardly been transported by any other means. The railway cannons had completely separate firing positions, which can be seen, for example, on the Pakri peninsula, north of Paldiski, until today.

The Astangu ammunition depots

It is under state protection as an important part of the entire complex of military fortifications of Peter the Great naval fortress, an important facility in terms of military history and settlement history of Tallinn, as well as engineering and construction technology. It is one of the most attractive and extensive early 20th century military monuments in Tallinn and as a rare underground structure important in the context of Estonia’s construction history.

The mouth of the tunnel now shines, because the collapsed place is quite close to the edge of the limestone bank. Photo: Mihkel Maripuu

The plans foresaw the cutting (blasting) of U-shaped tunnels seven meters high, nine meters wide and 200 meters long under a layer of limestone of some 10 meters thick. The exits of the two tunnels connected at the end were 50 meters apart. Each tunnel was to have two parallel railways for trolleys. The 0.9-meter-thick stone lining of the ceiling-walls, which resemble flat Gothic vaults, was to be separated from the wet stone layers by tin insulation. The stone lining had to be covered with a layer of concrete.

The changing situation also affected the tunnel construction plans: instead of the 33-39 U-tunnels envisaged in the project, it was first decided to build 15 tunnels but then only six. In the early spring of 1916, the cleaning of the limestone bank began: trees and bushes as well as collapsed stones were removed.