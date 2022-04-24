Mayor of Slavutych: the Russian troops stayed in the city for two days and we never saw them again

Slavutych mayor Yuri Fomishev in his office. Photo: Madis Veltman

Were there any casualties in the battles around the city?

Yes, four defenders were killed in three days. One was seriously wounded at the start of the fighting and died in hospital. Two were killed in battle at the entrance to the city, and a fourth body was found two days after the occupiers left the city. He was buried in the woods and we found him.

Will the situation in Slavutych now return to normal?

There are still many traces of the hard month here. For four days, the shops in the city were closed because there were simply no goods to sell. Everything was sold out. The only normal way to Kiev is through Chernihiv, and the occupiers had blocked it. It was simply not possible to deliver food, medicine and fuel. We did not have electricity for six days because the occupiers turned off the power lines in Chernobyl leading here. At that time, people were cooking in the courtyards over an open fire. It was a kind of interesting time as people started to communicate a lot more with each other. The residents of the apartment buildings ate together in front of the house. Since there was no internet at the time of the power outage, people had no choice but to talk to each other.

Where did the townspeople get their food at that time?

There are some forest roads through which the necessary items can be delivered. We had informants in the villages to let us know if the occupiers were there or not. In this way, we delivered the necessary stuff so that the residents could survive the difficult times. While there are usually 25,000 people living in Slavutych, about 15,000 were left by the time of isolation. We were also helped by farmers living around the city, who brought milk, bread and other food on their own initiative. By then, we had set up a voucher system to distribute food to everyone. We managed and what was the most important: there were no battles in the city. It was much easier for us than, for example, in Chernihiv, where there were constant battles.

Most of Slavutich population works at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. How do they get to work?