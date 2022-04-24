Respecting the child and valuing clarity – Aino Pervik 90!

When Aino Pervik in her thirties wrote her first book «Kersti's friend Miina» (1961), the author of this article was not yet old enough to read this story for girls. The story for youths «Balloon» (1969) was also put on standby for the same reason. But that error was corrected over time.

From my childhood, I have vivid and conscious recollections of my first book by Pervik, the picture book «Kaari makes herself useful» (1971). Admittedly, this was mainly because of the paper doll and her clothes which came with the book and the illustrations by Lilian Härm. It is a really rare case that a book offers crafting pleasure in addition to reading.

A shot from Peeter Simm's feature film «Arabella, the Daughter of a Pirate» (1982), based on Aino Pervik's short story of the same name. Photo: Kaader filmist

However, the stories about the little girl's domestic life also created a sense of security, and even if I could not always identify with the character, they seemed like something to strive for: a beautiful and clean home, delicious food, beautiful toys.

Over decades and after a number of modern fairy tales, Pervik returned to the everyday life of a small child in 2001. She started the series «Paula’s life», followed by the «Stories of Tirilinn». The difference from Kaari is noticeable. While Kaari's main concern was being busy within the confines of her home, the range of action of Paula's and the Tirilinn bunch exceeds these limits widely.

A frame from Heino Pars' puppet film «Kunksmoor and Captain Trumm», based on Aino Pervik's children's book of the same name in 1978. Photo: Filmikaader

Pervik has made it her business to be with the child, to explain the things happening in the world of the grown-ups, which will inevitably reach the child, causing anxiety and even fear. How does it feel to be on your first day of school? Or a hospital? In a shop? Why cannot you always understand whether the TV is showing fiction or reality? What should you think of those men who go dumpster-diving? How to find a friend and protect a schoolmate from bullying? What happens when a dark-skinned child comes to your class? How does superstition work?

She describes very different families and family relationships. Families, where parents have little time for children, which are visited by where elves, who are poor but can create a true Christmas mood. After the real life stories, the same real life moved into fairy tales of Sinivandi – in order to support the child and make the little one happy.

Presentation of the literary awards of the Estonian Cultural Endowment. Aino Pervik. Photo: Tairo Lutter / Postimees