Analysis ⟩ The Reform Party dominates and the other parties are helpless

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced yesterday that she supports compiling a black list of pro-Kremlin Russian performers, which means an entry ban to Estonia. This was triggered by a debate which has been going on for some time and concerns a possible Tallinn concert of the Russian singer Filipp Kirkorov, a supporter of Putin.

The city of Tallinn and the ministries have been bouncing the ball back and forth. Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center Party) recently expressed her views: «I do not support a list of pro-Putin performers. Banning Kirkorov is too black-and white.»

«But things are black-and white in war,» Reform’s Kallas countered yesterday.

As such, the debate over Kirkorov may be relatively pointless. Just a detail. But its progress and final outcome are symptomatic. Here is an issue that is bounced from hand to hand like a hot potato (especially by the Center Party) and then the Prime Minister finally hits the ball served to her. Over the past two to three months, against the background of the war in Ukraine, such situations have happened consistently.

The result: the support of the Reform Party has risen to more than 30 percent. EKRE's backing remains relatively stable at 21 percent and the ratings of all other parties have fallen. The rating of the Center Party is at the lowest point over the last few decades. The long-lasting rise of Eesti 200 has come to an end and they too have turned their beak downward. Isamaa and the Social Democrats barely cross the five-percent threshold.

The notional turning point could be placed in the middle of January, when Kaja Kallas addressed the Riigikogu on the security situation. Let us remember that at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, there were a few moments when the Reform Party dropped to the third place in the parties’ support ranking after EKRE and the Center Party. However, since mid-January, the Reform Party has been steadily moving upwards. The same period also covers the decline of all other matters (corona, electricity prices, heating bills) and the rise of security issues, as well as the complete domination of the war issue since Russia's invasion in Ukraine on February 24.