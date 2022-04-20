PHOTOS AND VIDEO ⟩ Polish border checkpoint held back military aid to Ukraine

«I just entered Ukraine where we tried to reach across different borders since Friday,» Harri told Postimees. He was delivering, together with the driver Ergo and his wife Marge, five tons or 1,200 protective plates to Ukraine to be used in bullet-proof vests for the Ukrainian military.

On Friday they reached the Medyka border checkpoint in Poland. The waiting line was very long. «The closer we reached the border the more complicated it was to move on,» Harri said. It was impossible to turn back in some places because the road was one-lane only.

But they met a terrible reception at the Polish border. «First of all it is absurd that the polish border guards speak no other language but Polish. There were even unwilling to help and treated everyone like criminals. We felt as if we were smuggling something illegal into Ukraine,» Harri recalled.

Korczowa border crossing in Poland to Ukraine. Photo: Kipras Streimikis

The driver Ergo told Postimees that they reached near the Polish-Ukrainian border early on April 16, two o’clock at night. «The Ukrainian side had done everything for us to enter. It was initially all right and we reached the Polish border crossing station by eight in the morning, but then they turned us back,» Ergo sighed.

«It was about their attitude. I had never met such an attitude before. You ask the official whether they speak English and they answer «no» in Polish. How should I talk to them?» Ergo said.

He added another example of an elderly Ukrainian who had bought a car in Europe and wanted to take it to Ukraine – he had been held up at the border for three days. The men, who were taking cartridges to Ukraine wee turned back at the border checkpoint.

Ergo’s wife Marge added that the bureaucracy at the Polish border is strict. «Really, what is more important – to send the lads there bullet-proof vests or children’s clothing. They are at the front without body armor and helmets and the Polish border guards do not let the cargo pass through,» Marge wondered. «The Polish border guards were very arrogant and only shouted at us. I was shocked by all that,» she added. «We are taking help to Ukraine and the Poles turn us back. Really bad business,» she said.