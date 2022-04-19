Russian soldiers are raping and killing innocent women and children in Ukraine. The people who support the war therefore support war crimes, hideous murders and are accomplices of these acts. This is our message to the supporters of Putin’s regime (in Russia, Estonia and elsewhere).
PHOTOS ⟩ Protests at the Russian Embassy against crimes of Russian soldiers
Protests at the Russian Embassy against crimes of Russian soldiers
Similar actions took place on Monday at the German Embassy where protestors lay down with their hand tied and garbage bags pit over their heads, hinting at the civilians brutally murdered in Ukraine, and at the Hungarian Embassy yesterday where they wore gas masks, facing the embassy building. These actions exerted pressure on the European countries to give up using Russia gas and oil.
Terms