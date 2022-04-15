Narva, a window to Europe for the deported

However, Viktor and his wife managed to escape from Taganrog on their own. He said that everybody tried to find a solution to their predicament and leave at the first opportunity. «Everybody left where they could. Those who had nowhere to live or work were taken in a similar column to work in Togliatti,» he remembered.

According to Viktor, no one was cared what the refugees wanted and they were given no options. «No one asked anything from us. They almost used force. Everybody managed on their own or dependent how much money they had. We were lucky to get on a train and we traveled to St. Petersburg. My daughter lives there, she received us,» he said.

Viktor added that he would try to start a new life in Estonia. «I have helped to build factories as a construction worker. I believe that my experience would be useful here. You cannot do without builders here either. Every country needs builders, this is the most peaceful occupation.»

A bit of cunning helped

Oksana, who successfully made it to Narva together with her husband and one-year daughter, said that her travel had been very difficult – among other problems she and her husband had to take turns carrying her child for the last three days.

«We were initially taken to the DNR (the so-called Donetsk people’s republic) territory and from there to Russia. We passed through the filtration camps. My husband was repeatedly interrogated there. They checked everything, all the information,» Oksana recalled. Their further journey took them to Taganrog as well and the husband had to spend several hours being interrogated again. «They held us with the small child for four hours,» she added.

They managed in Taganrog to buy tickets to the St. Petersburg train and leave thanks to some cunning. «We said that we shall stay in Russia and will travel to Rostov, which will be our final destination. Thanks to this we had no problems. We said that we shall travel to Rostov and will then get along on our own. It would not have been possible otherwise and nobody checked that. I believe that if we had said that we shall travel away [from Russia] there would have been serious problems,» she said, adding that fortunately their ID had not been taken away.