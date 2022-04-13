The new era requires crisis resilience from officials

The recruitment and assessment process of Estonia’s top officials uses a competence model of officials developed by the Government office. Managing the competence of civil servants playing key roles in the state, especially during crises, has developed into a practical process during the operation of the state top officials competence center. It specifies the expectations regarding the civil servants’ behavior, attitude and skills. However, the six competences listed in the model not include crisis management ability.

If we think about it, there is no special crisis management skill. A successful (crisis) manager must be able to do three things: map the current situation, describe the desired future and find a practical way of reaching it. These are regular management skills and if one cannot handle the situation, it is the case of incapable managers rather than extraordinary situations.

Yet we could consider improving the competence model in a way informing the officials in advance of expectations regarding crisis resilience. This expectation has been repeatedly expressed over recent years, but in retrospect, in a traumatic and personalized manner. Communication theory says that expectations expressed in such manner need not reach the target for purely human reasons

Practice has shown that the heads of our civil service are not very «crisis resilient». The head of the Health Board had to step down in the beginning of the pandemic and her successor was replaced as well. Madis Kallas had to step down from the post of the head of Saaremaa municipality as the corona pandemic began. The general manager appointed at the beginning of the Ukrainian refugee crisis was also replaced by Elmar Vaher, the crisis-tested director general of the Police and Border Guard Board. Estonia’s present organization of crisis management presumes that besides the civil service staff, the officials of local governments should also be able to adapt to crises, adjust their mentality and resist.

I have personally experienced during my long civil service career how difficult it is in crisis situations at the purely emotional, routine level to escape from the somewhat sleepy regimen of processing decisions. Any crisis is a real nightmare for a civil servant at the attitude level: no time for detailed study, consulting and involving others, decisions have to be made independently and the entire activity is overshadowed by fear of making mistakes.