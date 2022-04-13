Five minutes to decide whether to escape

Schools are ready for retraining
The Nurses Union recommended the ministries that all nurses from Ukraine should receive intensive training in Estonian language because this would give hope that they can study in Estonia when starting leaning in Estonia in the autumn. «If they can transfer here some specialized training and working experience they received in Ukraine, in the ideal case a one-year course would be enough to have the diploma recognized,» Kannus hopes.
The Ministry of Education picked up the Nurses Union idea and asked for European funding for the retraining of refugees. If it arrives, the schools in Tallinn and Tartu will be prepared to launch retraining this year already.
The hospitals would not have to wait with the hiring of the Ukrainian nurses until the completion of the leveling training but will be able to recruit the students as assistant nurses already this autumn. Until then they cannot perform as nurses and therefore would not be paid full nurses’ salary. The same goes for the Ukrainian physicians whose diplomas have not yet been recognized. Kateryna Shchetinina did not receive her physician’s diploma because the war interfered. «I wrote the University of Tartu medical faculty a few days ago and they recommended that I study Estonian for a year before I continue my studies. The curricula also differ so that it is not certain which year I can attend.»
Yet Shchetinina is certain that she will manage. She has relatives here who took her in with her parents and two sisters.
«We recently rented an apartment in Maardu. I am now studying Estonian and working. Back in Ukraine I also worked besides studying,» says the woman who dreams of becoming an emergency room physician.
Lambot believes that Estonia should consider a temporary exception for cases when a Ukrainian medic is treating Ukrainians.
«Within a month several general practitioners’ lists worth of refugees have arrived in Estonia who all need medical assistance, but on the other hand we have doctors and nurses from the same cultural space. Maybe we have to check their medical qualifications but language skills could wait until the professional capability examinations,» she offers.
«It is not just about Ukraine,» Kannus remains careful. «People from other third countries also keep asking about the terms for working in health care in Estonia. If we make one exception, it would lead to others. Eventually the patients will suffer.»
But Kannus believes that everyone willing should receive training, including those who will later return to Ukraine. «We shall view it as a humanitarian mission which will improve the quality of health care in Ukraine. Those who studied and worked here will take the knowledge with them.»