Five minutes to decide whether to escape

«I was very lucky to be employed in the medical system so quickly,» says Pisorenko, who views her future as a nurse in Estonia. Stable income would allow her help the relatives who stayed back in Chernihiv. Approximately three quarters of her home city has been ruined.

She worked as a family nurse in Ukraine and as an ambulance paramedic for the past three years. «Our first aid station was hit by a missile early in the war and people were killed. That was terrible.» Ambulances also came under fire so that women were increasingly replaced by men and the female staff stayed in shelters.

Pisorenko had five minutes to decide whether to leave from the war zone. She stepped directly from the shelter into a car, carrying only a purse and ID together with a paramedic’s diploma.

Ukrainians serve as the doctor’s right hand

The diploma proves useful now as she wants to begin training as nurse to meet the local standards. «I am learning Estonian with my colleagues’ help and attend language course.» Pisorenko does not have children yet and can therefore concentrate on her career. A female friend who hosted her for a couple of weeks in Estonia helped her to find her own apartment and employment. «The owner was initially cautions about renting the apartment to a refugee but decided to give a try after meeting me in person,» she recalls.

«There have been a lot of debates over hiring medical staff,» says Anneli Kannus, head of the Estonian Nurses Union. The cause of the problem is that nurses’ training in Ukraine is so different from that of the EU that the Ukrainian nurses cannot be immediately hired.

Kadi Lambot, head of the Confido private clinic, has already taken risks and suffered criticism in uncertain circumstances. «We wanted to do something for the refugees immediately; therefore we invited the interested parties, offered them work and explained how the Estonian medical system works.» This information will help then decide whether to undertake the rocky road of having their diplomas recognized.