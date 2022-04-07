Postimees in Bucha: every resident knows somebody who was killed

Andrey (33) and Yuliya (28) Chornyi buried four people – two women and two men – straight in the center of Bucha in late March.

“One day, March 16, a wounded girl was brought to our house,” Yuliya told us. “Shooting broke out. Father said that it was cleansing.”

“Maybe the woman living in the apartment (where the girl was brought) said something about the Russians. Anyway they shot her,” Andrey added. “We heard a burst from an automatic weapon. They later shot the owner of the apartment and the wounded girl they had brought in.”

It was only possible to bury the dead a week later when they were already rotting in the apartment. “We finally went to beg them that we could at least bury them in the yard. That it was almost desecration, “Andrey said. “They did not allow it at first. They said that snipers were operating everywhere and could simply shoot us. Finally the commander of their tankers gave us three hours for burying them, from 11 until 2 p.m. We made the cross ourselves as well as we could.”

The fourth dead was a man the Russian soldiers had shot in their yard earlier. “He had been lying in our yard for several weeks. A sniper had shot him in the head. I brought him here to the grave on a wheelbarrow. We do not know who he was. Just like the wounded woman.”

They used a spot for the grave where a Russian tank had been standing. The heavy vehicle had already torn up the ground somewhat and made the digging easier.

When Yuliya and Andrey showed us the site, there were four graves clearly visible behind the handmade green cross.

We heard that there were dozens of such graves in the yards of Bucha.

Yuliya and Andrey lived throughout the month-long Russian occupation of Bucha together with their 12-year-old son. He could hear how people were shot in their house. The mother ordered the boy to stay in the apartment during the burying later. “My son told me several times that he is afraid. As our military now came, one of them offered him kindly to hold the assault rifle. The boy got very scared at that and said that he would not,” the mother told us.