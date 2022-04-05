Russian army left from Kyiv’s outskirts, taking along women’s underwear

I have cried three times in Ukraine.

The first time was when I was viewing a photo from Mariupol. The photograph showed a young male doctor sitting by a dead child. The doctor was sitting on the floor holding his head. The child in bloody clothes was on a stretcher.

The second time was silent crying as I was traveling home. I was riding in a bus carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Romanian border to Bucharest. I was the only man on the bus. All the rest were mothers with children. The children were crying all the way. The mothers didn’t.

The third time was yesterday. I had just learned that one of my best friends in Ukraine had been killed. Maksim Levin, a photographer. We had repeatedly visited the war in Donbass together. What a nice and quiet war it was.

Kozarovõtši küla. Photo: Ain Liiva

The Ukrainians have stopped crying a long time ago. Their tears have dried up.

If they ever will cry, it will be after victory.

The Russian troops are running away from Kyiv so fast that one cannot catch up with them.

Only three days ago they were as good as next to Kyiv. On Saturday we tried to drive as far as we possibly could and managed to travel whole 60 kilometers away from the city along the right bank of Dnepr before the Ukrainian military told us to stop. This is as far as you can go for now.

But yesterday we could have travelled God knows how far.

Kozarovõtši küla. Photo: Ain Liiva

The Russian army disappears from Kyiv’s vicinity, taking women’s underwear with them. Good, let them remember that smell. The smell of Ukrainian women will be the smell of fear for the Russian soldiers for the rest of their lives.

I heard this from the women of Katyuzhanka (Katyuzhanka is part of Kozarovychi). It is a village near the Kyiv reservoir, 60 kilometers to the north of the capital of Ukraine.

«When they left, they (took) several carloads with them. It is just funny that why did they need women’s underwear? Maybe they took it to Belarus to be distributed as humanitarian aid? Or as souvenirs for their wives,» said Larisa (50), a resident of Katyuzhanka.

Larisa lived in a village the Russian army had occupied for a month.

Kozarovõtši küla. Photo: Ain Liiva