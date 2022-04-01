Italian school textbook can make wrong impression of Estonia

Report any errors

Kerstin Meresma, press official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

We are not compiling a data base of errors in textbooks used abroad. Such information need not reach us because errors may be corrected before it. But if we discover errors in textbooks or study aids or someone informs us, we shall react and ask to correct the errors.

Information about Estonia may be surprising

Aadu Must, Chairman of the Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee

The latest incident of this kind happened at an international conference where the Internet technical documentation listed us in the Russian division. After we interfered the error was corrected in a few days and Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were moved in the Baltoscandian region.

Within the Eastern Partnership we have exchanged with other countries school programs, which mention the other partner countries however briefly. But we have no information about the other countries so that some information about us may be surprising. I am aware that some of the work has not been done and will raise the issue in the parliamentary Cultural Affairs Committee. I shall also mention the subject during Estonia’s chairmanship of the Baltic Assembly so that our history and geography were correctly presented everywhere.

Professional negligence

Daniele Rampazzo, Italian Ambassador To Estonia

This is not deliberate spreading of false information or an attempt to manipulate geography.

I assure that the publishing house and my colleagues in Rome are aware of the textbook’s error about the geographic location of the Baltic states.

The publisher declares that they have corrected this error in the new issue of the textbook. This was a case of lack of professionalism of the authors and negligence of the publishing house which failed to check the facts before printing. In Italy, the teachers bear the responsibility of the content of lessons and they are free to use textbooks issued by different publishers.