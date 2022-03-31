Estonia needs help from Latvia and Finland in the race for the LNG terminal

A quick remedy could be above all the increase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, which is expected to replace as much as two thirds of the pipeline gas flows from Russia by the end of the year.

Yet the mission is anything but easy because LNG, tankers and floating terminals for storing the liquefied gas, regasifying it through heat exchanger from super low temperature (-167 C˚) and transporting it to consumers through pipes are all in short supply.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and several other countries announced that they need floating terminals quickly. Experts report that their loading tariffs have gone up at least 50 percent since the beginning of the war and reach 150,000 – 180,000 dollars per day.

The Estonian government has also a plan of building a floating terminal and the necessary infrastructure in the region, but this venture would pay off only if it would be undertaken jointly with Latvia and Finland and the terminal would be regional. Tuesday’s (March 29) government sitting estimated that the capacity of the floating terminal would be 30 terawatt-hours worth of LNG per year, which would correspond to the presently unmet annual need of the three countries. Estonia would need only five terawatt-hours or roughly five tanker loads of LNG.

According to Taavi Aas, Minister of Economy and Infrastructure, no definite decision concerning the construction of the terminal has been made yet and Estonia is presently negotiating with its neighbors. “Dependent on the outcome of the negotiations we can decide where the terminal should be built – if we can get the neighbors come along with the plan, Estonia could not make the decision alone,” Aas explained. “We expect that it would be a floating terminal because this is the only option which could become operational within this year if we act fast.”

Terminating the financing of the Russian war machine means that there must be an alternative to Russian gas, Aas says. “The Baltic and Finnish gas markets consume approximately 60 – 65 terawatt-hours per year and the Klaipeda LNG terminal can meet roughly half of the demand,” he said.