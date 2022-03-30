We need to be prepared for massive immigration from Russia

Mass migration can put the nation under threat

Tiit Tammaru, Professor of urban and population geography of the University of Tartu, considers it a serious problem that Estonia has not been able during the past 30 years to get rid of the parallel society which involves Russian-language education and a totally different information space. This could deal a painful blow in case of massive immigration.

“We still have too much of that parallel society which is based on language rather than interests, knowledge or skills. The differences have actually deepened over the thirty years. True, this tendency has stopped during the past five or six years, but in general the differences have been increasing,” the researcher said.

Can the preservation of our nation be threatened in case of massive migration from Russia?

“The threat is there,” Tammaru answered. “I would not speculate too much in this subject but it obviously exists.”

There is no need to look for examples far and wide. For example, Lasnamäe resident Nina considers the war the only option because people would not live together with the Nazis. She has only poisonous words for Ukrainian President Zelenskyi. “What kind of work does he do? Just sits in his bunker and send out Nazi battalions. Does not let people leave when they want to move by the humanitarian corridors made for them.” Nina does not understand the banning of the Russian TV channels either: “Three and a half old women, myself included, watched Russian TV; what kind of threat can we pose to national security?”

This raises the question why have some leading Estonian politicians been fighting for years for retaining the Russian-language education system – this has only allowed the strengthening of the parallel society in the state.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center Party) announced only last week in a TV broadcast that he does not support the abolition of the Russian-language school network. He also found that the local Russians are feeling jealousy towards the Ukrainian refugees.

Eamets says that the Russians’ emotions towards the Ukrainians are caused by the fact that as inhabitants of a different information space they simply do not know what kind of war crimes the Ukrainians have escaped from.

“As long as we cannot change that attitude the Russians will remain suspicious – why are the Ukrainians treated better than they. Empathy does not reach them, they do not accept it because they do not know that people are actually being killed in Ukraine,” Eamets said.

Vseviov believes that telling one’s story would help now. “Facts speak in our favor. You have to tell your story and you have to do it in Russian in Estonia.”

The border must be built

Vare says that a strong state border will be needed to prevent massive Russian migration. “The green border would not actually hold them back, not in such cases. What is needed is the construction of a physical border,” he said.

On the other hand, Vseviov said that the war had not come as a surprise and that everything has been taken into account, including the construction of a border fence.