A bomb in the middle of a peaceful village

The villager Mykola Boiko wonders: “I just cannot understand the logic of these bloody Russkies. Why did they drop this huge bomb in the middle of our village?”

The elderly man, who had made his career in electrophysics, bought an almost hundred years old cottage in Khokholiv several years ago. He first used it as a summer house, but later moved in permanently, having lost interest in big city life. “It is nice and peaceful, the air is fresh... How beautiful!” he says.

But all the beauty came to an end on March 13. At 3.03 an night – Boiko remembers the time exactly – explosions shook the village. First some smaller bangs and then a huge blast. “I was woken up as my bed shifted and the windows broke with all the frames. The stove fell apart and only splinters remained of the fence,” says the man who is the only remaining resident of his street. The rest have left. The bomb dropped a couple of hundred meters away from the house. As we approach the site, we can see a number of houses and sheds by the street, hit by shells or perforated by shrapnel. “This one was hit by howitzer fire and smoldered three days afterwards,” the old man points to the left. Then to the right: “And this one was damaged by blast wave and shrapnel. See how they went through the metal garage door.”

Boiko says about a detached house with more blast and shrapnel damage that a young family with two children had just completed the basic structure but now they will probably have to tear it down and build up anew.

We finally reach the crater which was left by the large bomb landing there in mid-March. An adjacent building was badly damaged. Thank God, no one had been at home at that time…

Boiko studies the crater, which is two or three man’s heights deep, and asks again: “What the hell are those Russkies thinking about? There is nothing like that here … just fields all around.”