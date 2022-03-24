I feel anxiety and anger – there are Putin’s supporters in my class

Martin Kravchuk attends the history lessons but he does not like what the teachers are saying.

«Why are they talking only what Ukraine did right? If they are speaking about Russia, then the Russians are only some kind of enemies who kill,» he says.

Evelin Alexa Sheresh says that she often concentrate son her own thoughts during the social studies lessons.

«We do not talk much about these matters at home because this immediately means a conflict with my father. I feel that I do not want to hear anything about the war, I do not want to see it, I want to close my eyes and ears;» Sheresh says. She is convinced that nobody or anything could make her father adopt a different view of the war.

Director Sults says that they are already walking in thin ice attempting to present the positions of the Estonian state in a way which would not provoke conflicts between the pupils and their parents or make them run away from home, because that would cause more problems.

«Let the pupils know that we are talking about these matters this way at school. They will eventually make up their own mind,» Sults says.

Marget Pae, the history and social studies teacher, says that the Ministry of Education is also recommending them to discuss matters with the pupils.

«The role of the teacher is to see that the debate would not end up with a common admission that the situation can be viewed in both ways. Andres Puustusmaa, a film director who lived in Russia, has said that [the opinion of those influenced by the Russian propaganda] is like a concrete wall and it will take is months to deal with it,» the director says.

The teachers can handle it

The school is now making preparations to admit 60–70 Ukrainian refugees to the evening shift.

«I think that some conflict may happen,» says Lehtsalu when asked about how the pro-Putin pupils would receive the refugees.

Kravchuk says that he would not object if a refugee pupil in his class would say that his or her home was bombed by the Russian military.

«I do not mind, they have freedom of speech and I have freedom of speech. If he says that he was bombed, I have to check this information, whether he lies or not,» Kravchuk says.

«I am not against them, I am human, I can understand. But if they come here and make trouble, I shall turn against them,» says Evelin Alexa Sheresh, who claims to know of a case of a Ukrainian refugee attacking a Russian in Estonia.

The police have recently warned against false reports in the Russian-language social media about Ukrainians attacking Russians in Estonia.

«The media have a large influence on people to invite them show their opinion. False information is used for it as well. We have no information that people escaping from the war have attacked residents of Estonia,» says Kristel-Liis Kaunismaa, an official of the Police and Border Guard Board.

Director Sults says that the school which has emphasized openness and tolerance for more than ten years can handle the integration of the Ukrainian refugees.