There are dozens of foreign citizens in Estonia with cabinets full of guns

Officials passing a hot potato

While the Estonian Association of Firearm Owners supports restrictions to foreign citizens, the IPSC Eesti has no official position. It is true that the Board Chairman Jaanus Viirlo and Board member Armin Meesit support the idea, but this is their individual position rather than that of the confederation. A consensus cannot be expected from the confederation since several clubs include a large number of Russian citizens who would not support the proposal.

It would be easy to talk about Estonians and Russians regarding firearms. But it is not about ethnicity but citizenship. In the background of attack against Ukraine by Russia and Belarus, it is primarily about the citizens of Russia and Belarus, but amendments to the law would concern a broader range of foreign citizens.

The Estonian institutions are lukewarm about the proposal to add the citizenship clause to the Weapons Act. The Ministry of the Interior answers that it handles the issue on case-by-case basis. Harrys Puusepp, Bureau head of the Internal Security Service (ISS) says that the association’s proposal is worth considering, but this is a one-can-think-about-it- type answer.

Some years ago, an amendment was made to the Weapons Act stipulating that an alien can be issued a weapon permit in Estonia only in the absence of any doubts that the person could pose a threat to national security. When Postimees asked whether any weapon permits have been refused or revoked on these grounds, the Police Board answered that there have been no such cases.

Daimar Liiv, a member of the Association of Firearm Owners, is critical about the state’s monitoring ability. “We have two battalion’s worth of armed men with more than 600 of them being hostile towards the Estonian state,” he says. Since these people are citizens of the Russian Federation, the Russian government could call them to service against Ukraine – at least theoretically.

“Should we grant them the right to bear arms, should we grant them the opportunity in Estonia to learn to handle weapons in case they would be called to fight against Ukraine?” Liiv asks directly.

Alien weapon owners have caused problems in Estonia before. Years ago the Tactical Shooting Association expelled the Alpha shooting club, the largest Russian-speaking organization in the field. But Alpha won a subsequent court case and is again a member of the association.

Instructors from Russia

One of the reasons for the expulsion was harming the public image. But it could also be explained otherwise There are tactical shooting enthusiasts – let us call them pro-Estonian (not all of them ethnic Estonians) – who were and are annoyed by the manners they could observe while practicing their hobby. For example, holding competitions in Russian, having local sportsmen singing the Russian anthem and waving Russian flags. Or that tactical shooting enthusiasts are trained in Estonia by instructors from Russia.

Considering the laws in Russia, the instructors have certainly military or law enforcement background. The Russian instructors have also attracted the interest of the ISS. “There have been indications which we have taken very seriously,” says Harrys Puusepp. “I can say that it has not posed a direct threat to Estonia’s security.”